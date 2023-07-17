Storm chances and muggy air to stay with us the next few days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Daily storm chances will continue to be the main story here in the central Indiana the next few days. Along with the prolonged active pattern, warm and muggy conditions will also hang onto us.

A ***Severe Thunderstorm Watch*** remains in effect until midnight EDT.

Monday night: Showers and storms will slowly to progress to the south and east tonight.

There will remain the threat for strong to severe storms until practically midnight with gusty winds and large hail the main threats. Flooding is also going to be a concern, especially with training thunderstorms.

Lows in the low 60s. Haze from the wildfire smoke will also stick around going into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday: Expect another warm and humid July day with the potential for isolated showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. The best chance for activity will be for the southern third of the state. Hazy skies will also be prominent for mainly central Indiana.

Another low risk for severe storms will be in place for Tuesday. This risk is for areas along and south of a Terre Haute-Bloomington line. Main hazards will be wind and hail, but flooding will also continue to be a concern.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: A mere copycat of Tuesday’s forecast will play out for Wednesday with the exception of the haze. We expect the wildfire smoke to be mostly out of our area by Wednesday. Isolated-scattered showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours.

Isolated severe storms are also possible mainly south of interstate 70 with wind and hail the primary concerns.

Highs in the mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Scattered storm chances will persist through Thursday before we dry out by Friday. Thursday will be hot and very muggy with highs in the upper 80s. By Friday, the muggy meter won’t be as awful with highs in the low to mid 80s. Dry air will continue into the first half of the upcoming weekend. Rain chances look to return on Sunday. Highs through the weekend will be slightly below normal with numbers in the low 80s.