Weather Blog

Storm chances Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few isolated downpours this evening, but our main chance at rain will arrive tomorrow into early Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms still possible. Low temperatures in the low 70s.

TOMORROW: Showers and storms will be on/off before rain chances increase later on. There is a marginal (1/5) risk of severe weather for central Indiana with a slight (2/5) risk for northwestern Indiana. Cloud cover into the afternoon will play a big role in the chance of severe weather later on in day. Clusters of storms could bring the main threats of gusty winds along with heavy rainfall. High temperatures in mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible in the morning along a cold front. Partly cloudy skies should work in the afternoon. High temperatures in the mid 80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: One the cold front crosses the state on Tuesday, pleasant weather is in store for central Indiana. The middle to end of the weekend will feature lower humidity and temperatures slightly below normal. There won’t be much in terms of rain chances after Tuesday.