Storm chances to return with cooler air to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a hot and humid start to the workweek, we track a couple of disturbances that will bring the best chance for rain we’ve seen in a couple of weeks. Beyond midweek, we are eyeing a cooldown and drop in the muggy meter.

Monday night: It is going to be a very warm and muggy night for us under partly cloudy skies. Don’t expect temperatures to drop off a ton as numbers only back down into the mid 70s.

Tuesday: The heat and humidity will continue to hold on through our Tuesday with dew point values pushing further into the low to mid 70s. This will make us feel miserable with heat indices in the mid 90s. In conjunction with the hot and humid airmass, there will be a weak disturbance that swings by and aids in potential for scattered showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. A few showers may linger into Tuesday night. Severe weather is not expected.

Actual air temperatures will peak in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Wednesday: We’re set to work in a forecast transition point on Wednesday and going into Thursday. A stronger system will arrive with a cold front that will bring more scattered rain and storm potential. This will also increase our winds with gusts up to 20-30 MPH at times. Ahead of the front, we’ll still have our hot and humid airmass that will lead way to some unstable air building.

There is even a low chance for isolated strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon. The primary threat will be damaging winds.

Before the front slides through, highs will rise into the mid to upper 80s. Dew point values will be the same as they were on Tuesday.

8-Day Forecast: The aforementioned transition point will complete its process Thursday as we welcome back cooler and refreshing air into our area. Winds will also turn out of the north and stay breezy with highs only getting into the upper 70s to low 80s. Friday will feature a nice end to the workweek with temperatures in the upper 70s. We look to stay on the pleasant through the upcoming weekend with highs in the low 80s and lots of sunshine.