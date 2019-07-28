Storm chances to start your week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Showers and thunderstorms will start out your week, but after Monday, a dry stretch follows.

Tonight:

It will be a quiet, mostly clear night ahead of the approaching cold front. Temperatures will remain above normal overnight, reaching a low near 70 degrees. It will be a dry evening.

Monday:

After a dry, partly cloudy morning, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon as a cold front approaches central Indiana. None of these storms are expected to be severe. There will be some gusty winds in the afternoon and evening between 10-20 m.p.h. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Areas east of the city will likely see highs in the upper 80s because the line of showers and storms will approach this area a few hours later. Monday night will be mostly cloudy, with a few lingering showers and storms. Temperatures overnight will be in the upper 60s.

Tuesday:

A few showers may linger into the first part of Tuesday morning. Clouds begin to decrease for the afternoon and we’ll end with mostly sunny skies. It’s going to be a pleasant day with lower humidity. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

8 day forecast:

We’re in store for a pretty long dry stretch for much of next week. Wednesday and Thursday will both be pleasant, sunny days with temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will warm to the upper 80s. After a string of dry, sunny days, Sunday will be the first day with increasing cloud cover.