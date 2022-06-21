Weather Blog

Storm chances Wednesday, less humid by Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was quite a hot start to summer, although it was not terribly humid for much of the state. We are tracking a chance for storms on Wednesday, and this will knock down our humidity values for the remainder of the week.

Tuesday night: Expect a warm and mostly clear night as lows only dip into the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: It is set to feel more miserable with increasing humidity for the first half of our Wednesday. By the afternoon hours, a front will spark the chance for a few storms.

There is even the chance for isolated strong to severe storms for mainly the afternoon hours as well. Damaging winds are the primary concern, but there could be instances of isolated larger hail. Torrential rainfall and frequent lightning are threats with any thunderstorm.

Highs look to stay on the hotter side with numbers jumping back into the 90s.

Thursday: The front from Wednesday will aid in lowering our humidity values to comfortable levels. Despite toasty highs being in the upper 80s, it will not feel exceptionally miserable. As a matter of fact, Thursday is set to be fairly similar to how Monday was in terms of very warm air and low humidity values.

8-Day Forecast: We keep slightly above average temperatures around to end the workweek before a brief return to the 90s swings in for Saturday. Humidity values are also expected to slide back into uncomfortable territory for the weekend. This will all lead way for additional rain and storm chances for both Saturday and Sunday. At this time, severe weather is not expected. Relief from the heat and humidity will arrive by next week.