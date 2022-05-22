Weather Blog

Storm damage reported across Indiana counties

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple counties and cities across Indiana have been affected by storm damage overnight. This includes Edinburg, Franklin, Bedford, and Bartholomew County.

Bartholomew County was hit by an intense storm. Police are responding to several weather-related calls. Several homes and trailer parks were affected in the Taylorsville area.

The public is advised to treat a traffic light like a stop sign when it is out or flashing red. The public is encouraged to stay home as more storms are expected to roll through as the night approaches.

Please contact local dispatch if trees or power lines are down in your area.

Duke Energy: Indiana Power outages

536 total active outages

35,720 Indiana residents without power

2,108 outages in Bartholomew County

Storm damage in Bartholomew County

Storm damage between Edinburg and Franklin

Storm damage in Bedford