Storm Track 8 blog: Severe weather sweeping across the state

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service reports severe weather sweeping across Indiana with tornado warnings, strong thunderstorms, and possible hail.
This blog will be updated throughout Sunday night as conditions warrant.
7:44 p.m.
Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for portions of Daviess & Knox counties until 8:45 p.m. Hazards include 60 MPH wind gusts and quarter sized hail.
7:19 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Brown & Monroe counties until 8:15 p.m. Main hazards are 60 MPH wind gusts and quarter sized hail.
7:03 p.m.
Severe thunderstorms warning continuing for Greene, Knox, and Sullivan counties.
6:57 p.m.
The National Weather Service has expired the tornado warning for Hamilton County.
6:41 p.m.
The National Weather Service cancels the tornado warning for Boone County, but continues for Hamilton County until 7:00 p.m.
6:33 p.m.
Tornado warning issued for Boone and Hamilton counties until 7:00pm.
6:29 p.m.
The National Weather Service issues a severe thunderstorm warning for Green, Knox, and Sullivan counties until 7:30 p.m.
6:23 p.m.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office advises to seek shelter after a funnel cloud was spotted.
5:57 p.m.
The tornado warning for Putnam County has expired. Severe thunderstorm warnings also expired for Hendricks, Morgan, and Putnam counties.
5:55 p.m.
Multiple reports of trees and powerlines down across Greencastle.
5:50 p.m.
The weather service reports that there are public sightings of a funnel cloud near the Bell Union area.