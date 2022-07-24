Weather Blog

Storm Track 8 blog: Severe weather sweeping across the state

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service reports severe weather sweeping across Indiana with tornado warnings, strong thunderstorms, and possible hail.

This blog will be updated throughout Sunday night as conditions warrant.

7:44 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for portions of Daviess & Knox counties until 8:45 p.m. Hazards include 60 MPH wind gusts and quarter sized hail.

7:19 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Brown & Monroe counties until 8:15 p.m. Main hazards are 60 MPH wind gusts and quarter sized hail.

7:03 p.m.

Severe thunderstorms warning continuing for Greene, Knox, and Sullivan counties.

6:57 p.m.

The National Weather Service has expired the tornado warning for Hamilton County.

Photo provided/@k_riggy/Instagram

6:41 p.m.

The National Weather Service cancels the tornado warning for Boone County, but continues for Hamilton County until 7:00 p.m.

Photo Provided/Emily Freeman via Twitter

6:33 p.m.

Tornado warning issued for Boone and Hamilton counties until 7:00pm.

6:29 p.m.

The National Weather Service issues a severe thunderstorm warning for Green, Knox, and Sullivan counties until 7:30 p.m.

6:23 p.m.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office advises to seek shelter after a funnel cloud was spotted.

5:57 p.m.

The tornado warning for Putnam County has expired. Severe thunderstorm warnings also expired for Hendricks, Morgan, and Putnam counties.

5:55 p.m.

Multiple reports of trees and powerlines down across Greencastle.

5:50 p.m.

The weather service reports that there are public sightings of a funnel cloud near the Bell Union area.

Photo Provided/Nick Goode

5:34 p.m.