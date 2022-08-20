Weather Blog

Landspout tornado hits northern Randolph County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A tornado was on the ground Saturday afternoon north of Winchester, weather spotters told the National Weather Service.

Photos on social media showed a long, thin, spiraling tornado that’s called a landspout.

The tornado was reported about 7 miles north of Winchester and 10 miles south of Portland, near Ridgeville. The town of 685 people is in northern Randolph County, which sits in the Indiana-Ohio border.

A tornado warning was issued from the weather service shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The warning expired at 3:45 p.m. and was not extended into neighboring Jay County. The tornado was moving northeast at 20 mph.

No injures from the storm was immediately reported.

Law enforcement told the weather service that the tornado possibly an outbuilding was damaged about 4 miles north-northwest of Winchester.

