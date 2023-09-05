Storms possible today and Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A few spotty showers and storms are possible today and Wednesday. It’s going to remain muggy until the cold front moves through Wednesday.

Yesterday we hit 90 degrees which may be one of the last days this year we see that high of a temperature. Our 90 degree days now stand at 14 which is still below normal.

TODAY: We’ll be just shy of 90 this afternoon. Look for highs in the upper 80s with high humidity. It will feel like it’s in the lower 90s with the high humidity. We’ll see more cloud cover and a few isolated showers/storms this afternoon. Best chance of rain occurs after lunch time and into the evening rush. Any thunderstorms today will stay below severe limits.

TONIGHT: A few spotty storms possible this evening with a better chance of storms toward daybreak. It’s going to be mild and muggy with lows staying in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll start off the morning with a chance for showers and storms. Soggy conditions will continue for the first part of the day. We’ll get a break and then we’ll see more showers and storms develop into the afternoon. Some of the storms tomorrow may be strong. Gusty winds are the main threat. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal risk storms may reach severe criteria. This is a level 1 out of a level 5. Highs climb into the middle 80s with high humidity.

THURSDAY: After the cold front moves late Wednesday it’s going to feel much more comfortable. Look for lower humidity and highs below normal. Highs stay in the upper 70s Thursday and into the weekend.

8DAY FORECAST: It stays dry and wonderful for the end of the week and into the weekend. Highs reach the 70s for Thursday and Friday and evening Saturday. Nighttime lows drop into the 50s. The weather for the first Colts home game of the season looks fantastic. If this forecast holds we may see the roof and window open. Great weather to tailgate or go to the game.