Weather Blog

Storms return this weekend

A great start this morning with temperatures in the lower 60s with clear skies! Should be a fantastic afternoon with highs in the mid 80s and lots of sunshine. Lows tonight will fall tothe mid 60s.

Storms return this weekend. We have a Marginal risk across the entire state with the storm chances mainly during the afternoon. Highs will warm to the lower 80s. Sunday we have a cold front that will move through the state late sparking up an isolated shower very late Sunday. Highs will warm to the lower 80s.

Next week looks beautiful with highs near seasonal in the mid 70s with sunshine! That will continue through Tuesday. Next chance for rain arrive mid week with highs inching towards the lower 80s.