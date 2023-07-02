Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Storms this evening, quieter Monday

by: Ryan Morse
Posted: / Updated:

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place across most of central Indiana until 9 PM EDT

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms early. Damaging wind and hail are the main threats. Low temperatures in the upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. Isolated chance of a shower or storm. High temperatures in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY/4TH OF JULY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High temperatures in the upper 80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Humidity remains high all the way through Thursday. There will be more rain chances to watch Wednesday and Thursday before conditions quiet down for the end of the week. 

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Weather Blog: Severe storm warnings...
Weather Blog /
Humid with more spotty storms
Weather Blog /
More chances at showers and...
Weather Blog /
Another round of strong storms...
Weather Blog /
July to begin hot with...
Weather Blog /
Thursday’s storms officially declared a...
Weather Stories /
Hot, humid with several storm...
Weather Blog /
Dealing with more heat, humidity,...
Weather Blog /