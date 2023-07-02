Storms this evening, quieter Monday

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place across most of central Indiana until 9 PM EDT

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms early. Damaging wind and hail are the main threats. Low temperatures in the upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. Isolated chance of a shower or storm. High temperatures in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY/4TH OF JULY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High temperatures in the upper 80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Humidity remains high all the way through Thursday. There will be more rain chances to watch Wednesday and Thursday before conditions quiet down for the end of the week.