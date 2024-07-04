Stormy and humid holiday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Showers and thunderstorms will be possible for the first part of the day today. More isolated storms later this afternoon and early this evening. Very humid today with levels finally dropping this weekend.

TODAY: A cloudy start with very humid conditions this morning. A batch of showers and storms will move into the state later this morning and continue through about the lunch hour. We will see a little break before another chance for isolated showers and storms late this afternoon into the early evening hours. Right now it looks like we will see these rain showers come to an end just as the sun sets.

Some of the isolated storms we see later this afternoon and into the early evening may be on the stronger side. We are under a level 2 out of a level 5 for a risk of severe weather.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms possible this evening with most of the storms ending by sunset. It will continue to be muggy and mild with lows in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Some morning showers are possible on Friday. Rain moves out and the rest of the day should be dry. We will see some sunshine later into the afternoon. Highs climb into the lower 80s.

THIS WEEKEND

It look great this weekend with highs into the lower 80s. Humidity values drop dramatically. Saturday highs will be near 81 and Sunday highs climb to 84.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures climb for the start of the new workweek. Highs climb into the upper 80s on Monday. Partly cloudy skies start the week but rain chances return for Tuesday through the Thursday. Highs stay in the lower to middle 80s.