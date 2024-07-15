Stormy overnight tonight, additional activity into midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A sweltering Monday will lead way to more showers and storms going into Tuesday. Active weather will hang with us into midweek before we see a pleasant shift to below normal temperatures and less muggy air.

Monday night: A complex of storms will slide into northwestern Indiana closer to 10-11 PM EDT and closer to Indy by roughly 3-4 AM EDT Tuesday.

There is an Enhanced Risk (level 3/5) for severe weather across a good chunk of the northern third of Indiana. The main threat is damaging winds, and areas north of I-70 could see some substantial gusts of 75+ MPH. There is also a threat for tornadoes mainly in northern Indiana.

We are also closely monitoring flooding concerns, especially for central Indiana. Flood watches have been issued from 10 PM tonight to 2 PM Tuesday. Some flash flooding/training heavy rain is possible into early Tuesday. Rainfall rates will be up to 1″-2″ per hour.

Lows to only be in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Active weather will likely be ongoing through daybreak Tuesday. Additional showers and storms are possible in the latter half of Tuesday.

There is a low risk for severe storms Tuesday with damaging winds as the primary threat.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with miserable muggy air hanging on.

Wednesday: A few showers and storms may extend into our Wednesday. This will also be when we turn below normal temperature wise. Highs will only get into the low 80s, and our muggy meter will start to slightly drop.

7-Day Forecast: Much more comfortable air will settle in for the back-half of this week with highs in the upper 70s Thursday and Friday. We look to return to the low 80s this weekend.