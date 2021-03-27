Stormy Saturday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–A cold front moves through the state later tonight and brings a chance for strong showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: After a beautiful day showers and thunderstorms arrive later tonight across the state. Some may be on the stronger side with gusty winds, hail and some heavy rain. The storms arrive sometime after 8pm and continue after midnight. Temperatures drop into the upper 40s near 50.

SUNDAY: An early morning shower is possible early Sunday. Clouds stick around for the first part of the day but gradually decrease for the afternoon. Look for some sunshine later in the day. It’s going to be cooler and a bit breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Skies become mostly clear and it stays chilly with lows fall near freezing.

MONDAY: We’re in store for a beautiful day Monday with lots of sunshine and highs climbing into the upper 50s close to 60 for the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Temperatures climb a little more for Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. It will be a quiet and warmer day with highs in the upper 60s.

8DAY FORECAST: Rain returns on Wednesday with scattered showers likely. Temperatures fall into the 50s. A cooler end to the week with highs in the 40s and 50s Thursday and Friday. Look for a quiet end to the week with lots of sunshine.