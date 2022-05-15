Weather Blog

Stormy Sunday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in store for another round of storms later tonight. Some could be on the stronger side.

TODAY: Clouds are likely for the first part of the morning along with some areas of patchy fog. Otherwise, we’ll see sunshine this afternoon and warm temperatures. Highs today climb into the upper 80s. Today’s record high is 88 and we will be really close to reaching it.

TONIGHT: A cold front approaches the area this evening sparking off showers and thunderstorms. A few will pop up around dinner time and continue into the evening hours. Some may be on the stronger side with heavy rainfall and gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a slight risk that some of these thunderstorms may reach severe criteria. Be sure to stay weather aware later this evening. Lows fall into the middle 50s.

MONDAY: A few very early morning showers are possible with some cloud cover Monday. Otherwise we’ll see some sunshine for the afternoon and pleasant temperatures. Highs stay in the middle 70s which is closer to normal.

TUESDAY: Another sunny and pleasant day Tuesday. Look for highs in the middle 70s.

8DAY FORECAST: Rain chances increase Wednesday and Thursday as a system moves into the area. Temperatures climb back into the 80s for the end of the week. Another round of showers is possible on Saturday.