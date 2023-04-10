Streak of 70 degree days ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a nice start to the workweek, but it is only going to get better as we go throughout the rest of this week. We’re looking at the best weather week we’ve seen here in central Indiana in quite some time.

Monday night: Skies will turn mostly clear going into tonight as we keep winds light. Lows will dip into the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Even warmer weather is on the way for our Tuesday as we pump in slightly more breezy winds out of the south. These winds in tandem with lots of sunshine will help temperatures rise into the mid 70s. Overall, enjoy a fantastic warm and bright day!

Wednesday: Tuesday’s amazing weather will carry into our Wednesday. Expect another tremendous day after we start off in the upper 40s to low 50s. Highs look to climb into the mid to upper 70s with winds getting even more breezy. Gusts at times could be up to 20-25 MPH.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures look to stay well above average for the remainder of the workweek with highs hovering close to the 80s. Eventually, we will see our next weather system gradually move in going into the weekend. Before that, there could be a few spotty showers in the southern third of Indiana Thursday night. The next best chance of rain for us is shaping up to be during the latter half of Saturday and into Sunday. There could even be isolated thunderstorms on Saturday as well, but severe weather is not expected at this time.