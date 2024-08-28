Streak of heat to end soon, less hot by Labor Day weekend | Aug. 28, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Active weather and cloud cover took place through nearly the first half of our Wednesday across parts of the state. This ended up pushing additional activity into more of southern and southeastern Indiana by the afternoon hours.

More chances for showers and storms are in line heading into Labor Day weekend. These specific chances for rain will be accompanied by a shift towards cooler and less humid air.

Wednesday night: We’ll keep a very low chance in place for isolated showers and storms until sunset. Otherwise, another 70 degree night will commence under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday: The same old song and dance carries on with the very warm and humid air through Thursday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, but we’ll still wind up having highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. There is a small chance for spotty showers and storms, but most areas are expected to be dry.

Friday: A more active day is ahead to end the workweek as a slow moving cold front draws closer to us. Scattered showers and storms are possible in the back half of Friday.

There is even a low risk for strong to severe storms on Friday. The main concern will be damaging wind.

Highs are going to be in the low to mid 90s. Some spots could feel like the triple digits.

7-Day Forecast: We’ll keep the chance for scattered showers around into Saturday. Saturday will be our last very humid day before we drop the muggy meter through Sunday and into Labor Day on Monday. Highs will also drop into the mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Labor Day overall is still looking quite nice with highs only in the mid 70s.