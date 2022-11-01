Weather Blog

Stretch of 70 degree days ahead, rain returns this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What a start to November we had statewide! Indianapolis had its warmest start to the month since 2011 as temperatures rose into the upper 60s. This warming trend will continue as a stretch of 70s are ahead. This will also eventually lead way to returning rain chances this weekend.

Tuesday night: We’ll turn towards a cooler night with areas of dense fog developing closer to daybreak. Lows will fall into the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: After starting our Wednesday with areas of fog, we’ll move into a mainly sunny and warm afternoon. Some locations across the state look to get back into the 70s.

Thursday: It only continues to get even better for us as we keep nudging our temperatures upward through Thursday. Enjoy a picture perfect day under mainly sunny skies with highs topping out in the low 70s.

8-Day Forecast: The warmest day of the workweek will arrive for our Friday with highs pushing towards the mid 70s. Winds are set to increase a bit for Friday as well, and this will be the beginning of change in this forecast. Saturday is where we bring back rain chances as showers look to develop during the latter half of the day. Temperatures are expected to be slightly cooler with wind gusts potentially exceeding 25-30 MPH on Saturday as well. The cooling trend lingers into Sunday and next Monday.