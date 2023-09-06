Stretch of pleasant weather days ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s already been a bit of an active Wednesday as we saw some showers and storms. We look to welcome back refreshing air and below normal temperatures for the rest of the week.

Wednesday night: Showers and storms will continue pushing into Ohio by tonight as a cold front progresses east. There will still be a bit of cloud cover left behind.

Lows in the mid 60s.

Thursday: We in line for a more comfortable Thursday after dealing with a streak of hot and muggy days. Although it will be partly to mostly cloudy, we will certainly be enjoying these nicer conditions with a breeze out of the north. Highs look to only get into the mid 70s.

Friday: More of the same with Thursday’s forecast will be on display for our Friday. Another refreshing below normal day is expected under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will once again rise into the mid 70s.

8-Day Forecast: As Wednesday’s low pressure system’s influence starts to wane, we will see sunny skies return by the weekend. Dry weather looks to hang around until our next chance for rain arrives next Tuesday. High temperatures will remain between 75 and 80 degrees through the extended forecast.