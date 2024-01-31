Stretch of warmer temps and more sunshine to kick off first few days of February

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We couldn’t quite fit in sunshine across all of central Indiana as there was a large opening of clearing earlier in the day west of Indy. We won’t have to sweat any further as we’ll embark on a streak of days with more sunshine in our region with warmer air.

Wednesday night: Skies will turn mostly cloudy after sunset in what will be a dry and calm night. Patchy fog will also develop by early Thursday morning. Lows will dip into the low to mid 30s.

Thursday: We will kick off February on a warmer and dry note. Sunshine will also peek through the clouds at times, making way for a mostly cloudy day. Highs will rise into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday: The end to the workweek will feature a continuation of mild air and more clearing of skies. After starting our Friday mostly cloudy, we’ll turn partly sunny by the afternoon hours. A light wind out of the north will prohibit us to be warmer than Thursday, but in all fairness, it will be a nice day with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

8-Day Forecast: This forecast will go up another level on Saturday as we’re thinking this will be the best weather day of the week. Enjoy mostly sunny skies and well above normal temperatures in the low 50s. Sunday will see a slight increase in cloud cover, but it will still be pleasant for us with highs staying in the 50s. A very slight temperature back off will occur early next week with temperatures in the upper 40s with dry air hanging in place.