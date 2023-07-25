String of 90 degree days begins

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– The high heat begins today. It’s going to be hot and humid with several showers/storms possible.

TODAY: We may see a little patchy fog in some spots this morning. It shouldn’t be too big of an issue this morning but be aware. Today begins a long stretch of days in the 90s. Humidity won’t be very high today but noticeable. Look for a dry day with mostly sunny skies. Highs climb near 90.

TONIGHT: Skies stay clear for the first part of the night. It’s going to be mild and muggy with lows falling near 70. Overnight and toward daybreak we’ll see a cluster of showers and thunderstorms work across the state. Some of these may be on the stronger side especially in northern Indiana.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and storms will be possible and some of them may be on the stronger side. Main threats will be gusty winds and moderate to heavy rainfall. Highs climb into the lower 90s. It’s going to be breezy with winds out of the south gusting at times near 20-25 mph.

THURSDAY: The heat continues to build for the end of the week. Highs climb into the upper 90s close to 100. Heat indices will be in the triple digits. Rain chances remain low under a mostly sunny sky.

8DAY FORECAST: Highs near 100 are possible on Friday with heat indices into the triple digits. Use caution when outdoors. A few spotty showers and storms will be possible late Friday. Hot and humid heading into the weekend with highs staying in the 90s. Rain chances are possible in the afternoon but the main weather story will be the high heat and humidity.