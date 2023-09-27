Strong storms possible later this afternoon and evening

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Showers and thunderstorms will be possible again today. Scattered periods of rain on and off today with a few stronger storms southern Indiana.

Yesterday officially at the airport we only picked up 0.01″ of rainfall. Which means we’re still 2.5″ below normal for the month of September. Other locations picked up an inch.

TODAY: The cutoff area of low pressure that brought us the showers and thunderstorms yesterday is sticking around today. Look for more showers and thunderstorms today.

We will get a break by late in the day but more will redevelop later this afternoon and evening. Some could be on the stronger side. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk which is a level 2 out of 5 for southern Indiana. A marginal risk is in place for Indianapolis. Main threats from these thunderstorms will be heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail.

As the area of low pressure slowly moves across the state we’ll see the showers and storms pick back up. Lows fall into the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: We may see a little patchy fog in the morning. Otherwise the clouds stick around through much of the day. Areas of drizzle or light showers will be possible as well. It’s going to be cool but really closer to normal temperature wise. Highs climb into the low and middle 70s.

FRIDAY: The area of low pressure finally breaks free from the state. We’ll see some patchy fog possible early in the morning. Otherwise a dry end to the week with some sunshine. Highs climb into the upper 70s. Friday night football looks dry!

8DAY FORECAST: The weekend looks fantastic with mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the lower 80s. Dry conditions continue into much of next week. Highs climb above normal and stay in the lower 80s.