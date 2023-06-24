Strong storms possible Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Hot and more humid this weekend with storm chances on Sunday.

TODAY: Look for more sunshine today compared to yesterday. Skies stay partly cloudy and it will remain dry for much of the day. It’s going to be much warmer with highs climbing into the upper 80s near 90 for much of the state. Humidity values slowly increase during the day.

TONIGHT: Much of the evening will be dry. So if you’re heading to the Indianapolis Indians game or any outdoor concert it will be dry. But after 10/11pm there’s a chance for rain. A complex of showers and thunderstorms develops to the west of us. If this complex stays together as it moves closer to the state we may see a few showers and storms overnight. Clouds increase and so does the humidity. It will be mild with lows falling into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

SUNDAY: There’s a risk of strong storms during the afternoon on Sunday. Heat and humidity build throughout the day providing the fuel for these storms and a cold front moving through will be the trigger to spark off thunderstorms. Some of the storms may be strong and all severe elements are in play including an isolated tornado, hail and strong winds. It’s going to be hot and humid during the day with gusty winds out of the southwest. Look for highs to climb near 90.

MONDAY: The severe threat drops but the chance for showers sticks around. It will be cloudy and much cooler on Monday with highs only in the upper 70s.

8DAY FORECAST: The 70s stick around for Tuesday too with mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible. We dry out for Wednesday and temperatures begin to return to the 80s. A chance for showers is possible Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the 80s.