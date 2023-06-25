Strong storms Sunday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hot and humid today with strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible early this morning as a complex moves across the state. This will continue to weaken as it moves east.

We’ll start the day off cloudy but during the afternoon sunshine, heat and high humidity will help to fuel thunderstorm development. It’s going to be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s.

It’s going to be windy, as well, with non-thunderstorm gusts around 20-25 mph. Thunderstorms begin to form between 3-5 p.m. across parts of central Indiana.

These thunderstorms have the potential to be on the stronger side and every severe weather threat is in play. Tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail are all possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded much of Indiana to an enhanced risk which is a level 3 out of 5 on our severe weather threat scale. This means there is high confidence some of these storms may be severe.

TONIGHT: Storms come to an end later tonight and skies begin to clear. Humidity drops and so do temperatures. Lows fall into the middle 60s.

MONDAY: Skies remain mostly cloudy for much of Monday. Humidity returns to comfortable levels and it turns cooler. Highs stay in the upper 70s with a few spotty showers in the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Clouds stick around for much of Tuesday. There’s a slight chance for an isolated shower. Highs stay below normal in the 70s.

8DAY FORECAST: Quiet weather continues for the middle of the week. Wednesday look for some sun with highs near 80. We’ll climb into the 80s for the end of the week with showers possible Friday and Saturday.