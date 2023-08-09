Strong storms with heavy rainfall late today and overnight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–We started out with a little patchy fog in some spots very early this morning. Other locations saw lots of sunshine. Clouds increase tonight with moderate to heavy rain moving into the state later today and overnight.

TODAY: Wednesday starts off with sunshine but clouds quickly move into the state later today. We’ll see two batches of showers and thunderstorms moving through today. We’ll be dry through lunchtime but the evening rush may be a bit wet. Some of the thunderstorms could produce some very heavy rainfall. If you’re caught in one of these downpours 1-2 inches of rain may fall. Highs today climb into the lower 80s.

This evening we have several sporting events going on like the Indianapolis Indians and the Indy 11 game. Rain is likely at these events so plan accordingly.

TONIGHT: Another round of showers and thunderstorms push through the central and southern part of the state. Some of the thunderstorms that move through later tonight may be on the stronger side. Damaging winds and heavy rainfall will be the main threats. There’s a marginal risk some of these storms reach severe criteria across most of the state. Lows fall into the middle 60s.

THURSDAY: A few showers will be possible early in the morning, otherwise we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Sunshine returns for the afternoon hours. Highs climb into the lower 80s.

8DAY FORECAST: Friday looks great with partly cloudy skies and highs into the middle 80s. Humidity values increase for the weekend. A chance of showers and storms are possible on Saturday. We have several races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. It looks like rain chances are higher on Saturday. Dry conditions on Sunday with highs in the middle 80s. Rain returns on Monday. Highs climb into the upper 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.