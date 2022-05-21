Weather Blog

Strong thunderstorms possible Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Showers and thunderstorms are possible for the first part of the weekend. Cooler air moves in for Sunday.

TODAY: We’re keeping a close eye on a cold front that’s draped across the state. This front will be the trigger for showers and thunderstorms to develop today. The timing and development of thunderstorms all depends on where this front is at the time we see our maximum high temperature today. It looks like we may see showers and thunderstorms pop around 2pm in central Indiana. Look for mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s today. It will be breezy but not as windy as it was yesterday. Be prepared for heavy rainfall and gusty winds with some of these thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: A line of showers and thunderstorms will develop to the west of us and move eastward. Some of these thunderstorms tonight may be strong with heavy rainfall, gusty winds and even some hail. Lows fall into the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: It’s going to be a cloudy and cooler day Sunday. We may see a few lingering showers very early in the morning but much of the day will be dry. We’ll see highs in the upper 60s with a little sunshine possible late in the afternoon.

MONDAY: We’ll see a sunny and pleasant day Monday with highs near 70.

8DAY FORECAST: Another quiet day Tuesday with partly cloudy skies, dry conditions and highs in the middle 70s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible for the middle of the week Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures stay in the 70s for much of the workweek. Right now it looks like we are in store for a dry race weekend. Temperatures will be slightly above normal with readings in the upper 70s and lower 80s.