Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday

INDANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re tracking showers, thunderstorms and the potential for severe weather this week.

A flash flood watch remains in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday.Tuesday night:

Expect a few isolated downpours as clouds decrease tonight. Temperatures fall to the mid -60 overnight.. Partly cloudy and cool conditions are expected,

Wednesday:

Wednesday will begin with mainly dry conditions. Prepare for scattered showers and isolated storms by afternoon.

Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday with strong winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Keep the rain gear handy for the evening commute as isolated heavy downpours will develop.

Thursday:

We will continue to track scattered showers Thursday. We are not expecting severe storms at this time.

Much cooler conditions are expected Thursday with highs only in the upper mid 70s.

8-Day forecast:

We will continue to warm up as we head into the weekend.

Prepare for warm and muggy conditions Saturday and Sunday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop Saturday and continue on into Sunday. Heavy rain and lightning and strong wind will be the main threats.