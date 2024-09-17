Stuck between a rock and a hard place with dryness; hot air through midweek | Sep. 17, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another day, another empty glass of water from above. What also isn’t helping our drought case are these very warm temperatures.

This forecast looks to remain hot through the final few days of summer with rain still a bit out of reach for now. Since August 1st, several locations in the state has a rainfall deficit over three inches.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear and cool conditions will be on display tonight with lows in the low 60s.

Wednesday: We look to tie our longest dry streak of the year on Wednesday. The count will be at 12 days and we’ll have taken another step towards being officially termed a “desert”. In all seriousness, humidity levels will rise and ride along the discomfort line with highs in the upper 80s to even low 90s in some spots.

Thursday: Hey look, we get to pretty much repeat Wednesday’s weather for Thursday. There’s no value in that considering we will still be dry. Highs are going to once again slide into the upper 80s.

7-Day Forecast: The hot and dry pattern continues into this weekend. By Saturday, it is practically guaranteed we hit 15 straight days of no measurable rain. This streak hasn’t happened in nearly two years. To take it one step further, it’s been nine years since that streak went 20+ days. There is a HINT of hope for the possibility of rain Sunday and into early next week, but that chance is quite low for now.