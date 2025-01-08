Subzero lows tonight, tracking accumulating snow Friday | Jan. 8, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re rolling into a frigid Wednesday night with snow chances set to follow on Friday. This next system looks to bring some more accumulating snow our way.

Wednesday night: Prepare for the coldest night in nearly a year. Some locations will fall below zero due to a persistent snow pack. It is also worth mentioning that cold weather advisories will be in place for eastern and southern Indiana tonight due to subzero air temps and wind chill values. Bundle up from head to toe if you’re heading out tonight.

Thursday: After starting Thursday in the single digits, we’ll see our temperatures once again only rise into the 20s. The one good thing is that we’ll continue to see more sunshine.

Friday: Active weather returns Friday in the form of snow. A system to our north will pull in moisture from a stronger system in the far southeastern part of the U.S. This leads way to widespread steady light to moderate snow that begins in the morning hours. Snow continues through the afternoon and nighttime hours. The Friday evening commute is going to be slowed down a little bit.

Snow totals look to be up to 1″-3″ with the higher end of that range taking place southeast of Indy.

Highs will top out in the upper 20s to low 30s.

7-Day Forecast: Temperatures stay below normal through this weekend with highs ranging from the mid 20s to low 30s. Another chance for snow swings in Sunday into Monday before a reinforcing shot of arctic air rumbles into our area. Highs fall back into the upper teens to low 20s by next Tuesday.