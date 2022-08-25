Weather Blog

Summer heat and humidity to lock in further this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are still on pace to gradually settle back into the heat and high humidity going into and through the final weekend of August.

Thursday night: Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight. A few isolated showers are possible along and north of interstate 70 after sunset. Expect a warmer night with lows in the mid 60s.

Friday: Isolated showers will remain possible to start our Friday with lots of cloud cover. After the rain moves out, cloud cover will decrease, leading way to another warm afternoon. We look to also turn up the muggy meter a bit, which will make it feel a bit more uncomfortable out there. Highs are set to rise into the mid 80s.

Weekend: A hot and fairly humid final weekend of August is on the way as temperatures continue to slowly trek upward. We look to even get close to the 90s for Sunday, and heat index values may trip into the low to mid 90s. Saturday is expected to be dry, but Sunday may feature isolated showers and storms in the latter half of the day.

8-Day Forecast: Better rain chances arrive by Monday with highs staying in the upper 80s. A cooldown will then move in for the remainder of August with additional rain chances through midweek next week. However, the muggy meter will stay high through the first bit of next week.