Summer heat hangs on

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– We’re in store for a quiet Thursday evening.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Skies will become partly cloudy. It’s going to be dry with low humidity. Temperatures will fall into the low to middle 60s.

FRIDAY: It’s going to be fantastic. Look for lots of sunshine to start the day. Clouds will begin to increase during the afternoon. Humidity will increase, too. Highs will climb into the low and middle 80s. The normal high is 76.

SATURDAY: The first part of the weekend will start out great. Skies will stay partly cloudy with temperatures climbing into the middle 80s. Much of the day will be dry but there’s a chance for a few spotty showers late Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Showers and a few isolated storms will be possible. It won’t be as warm as the past few days. Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s during the afternoon.

8-DAY FORECAST: Fall officially will arrive Monday, and temperatures will feel a little more like fall. Highs will stay in the upper 70s Monday with a chance for spotty showers. The cooling trend will continue into the middle of the week. We’ll dry out and continue to remain mild for the end of the workweek.