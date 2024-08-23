Summer heat to make a comeback starting this weekend | Aug. 23, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Heat and humidity returns this weekend with several 90s ahead in this extended forecast

Friday night: A warmer night under mostly clear skies will be on tap. Lows look to fall into the mid 60s.

Saturday: Humidity levels are set to rise back into uncomfortable territory on Saturday. We’ll have plenty of sunshine with a light wind out of the south. This all equals a toasty afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Hot and humid air progresses into Sunday with an increase in cloud cover. There is low potential for a few showers from a nearby system to the west.

Nonetheless, we’re tracking a mainly dry day with highs pushing into the upper 80s to low 90s.

7-Day Forecast: By early next week, we could be pushing towards our hottest temperatures of 2024. Monday and Tuesday will both feel miserable with highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values may be over 100 at times, so we’re continuing to monitor the chance for heat advisories. Due to high humidity values next week, we can’t rule out isolated showers during the daytime hours. We may have a system slide through late next week, but timing and placement is still quite uncertain.