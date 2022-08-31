Weather Blog

Summer heat with storm chances ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The end to August was a pleasant one with bright skies and below normal temperatures. This pleasant weather will unfortunately not stick around as we flip back towards hotter weather for the first few days of September.

Wednesday night: Another fantastic night will be on deck with mostly clear skies and lows in the low 60s.

Thursday: We look to kick off the month of September on an above average note. Temperatures will quickly return to more of a summerlike feel. Highs are set to rise into the mid 80s, and it will feel a little bit uncomfortable.

Friday: The warming trend lingers into the end of the workweek with highs rising into the mid to upper 80s. Skies will become partly cloudy, and humidity values will also increase a bit.

8-Day Forecast: Labor Day weekend is still looking to be on the hotter side with highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s. The muggy meter will also continue to gradually increase. This will all lead way to returning storm chances starting Saturday and persisting through Labor Day on Monday. These chances of storms will be more on the isolated side.