Summer surge rest of week with highs in 80s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures this morning are starting in the lower 50s this morning. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s this afternoon. It’s going to feel great with mostly sunny skies.

TODAY: We’ve got warmer temperatures heading this way for your Wednesday. It’s going to be beautiful with some sunshine, highs in the lower 80s and light winds. We’ll see a few clouds developing into the afternoon but overall looking good. Normal high for this time of the year is around 77. We’ll be above that today with highs near 82.

The Indianapolis Indians are playing this afternoon. First pitch is at 1:35 p.m. and is against Rochester. The weather looks picture perfect for baseball.

TONIGHT: This evening looks dry but we’ll see a little more cloud cover moving across the state. It stays mild tonight with lows falling into the upper 50s near 60.

THURSDAY: After a mild start to your Thursday we’ll see temperatures continuing to climb into the low and middle 80s once again. More clouds work into the state throughout Thursday afternoon. There may be an isolated shower possible mainly in the western half of the state. This isn’t going to be the drought buster we need. We could really use more rain. If you are adding grass seed you’ll definitely need to continue to water the grass through the weekend.

FRIDAY: The end of the week looks dry. Friday night football games look spectacular! It’s going to be dry with temperatures into the 80s once again.

8DAY FORECAST: Fall officially begins early Saturday morning. It looks dry for much of the weekend. If you need to get out and enjoy some fall family fun you’ll have great weather. Temperatures next week fall into the upper 70s which is much closer to normal for this time of the year. We’ll see a few spotty rain chances next week Tuesday and Wednesday.