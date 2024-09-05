Summer surge today, cooler weekend ahead | Sept. 5, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Summer makes a final surge before fall like temperatures return heading into the weekend.

TODAY: Humidity values a little bit higher for the day today. We’re running about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than what we were yesterday morning. We’ll look for mostly sunny skies for the day today and it is going to be hot and a little more humid. High temperatures will be climbing into the upper 80s right around 90 later this afternoon. Normal high for this time of year into the lower 80s so we will be 5 to 8 degrees above a normal.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies expected tonight a dry evening mild and slightly humid with low temperatures falling into the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Friday will bring some changes across the Great Lakes. We are tracking a cold front that will move across the state and bring with it more clouds and a few scattered light showers as well. We’ll start the day off with mostly cloudy skies and a few light showers will be possible through about the lunch hour. Much of the rain will move south and east of Indianapolis after the evening commute. There is a marginal risk of strong to severe thunderstorms in southeastern Indiana. But it looks like here in the metro area and most locations around the state we will not see any thunder or lightning.

FRIDAY NIGHT: The rain pushes off to the south and east by Friday evening so high school football games should be dry. We will also see dry conditions for the IU game Friday evening as well. Winds do pick up Friday evening so they will be a bit gusty anywhere from 15 to 20 mph.

This rain will not bring much to the state. The latest drought monitor was issued this morning and it now has much of the state in abnormally dry conditions. Even southwestern Indiana is under a moderate drought.

COOLER WEEKEND

This weekend will definitely feel more like fall. Look for sunny and cooler conditions on Saturday with highs near 69. So more than 10 to 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

On Sunday we will start off with temperatures into the upper 40s. So if you are tailgating for the first Colts game of this season be prepared it may be on the chilly side early Sunday morning. By the afternoon we’ll look for lots of sunshine and buy game time temperatures will be in the upper 60s near 70. It will be dry with lots of sunshine to end out the weekend.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Next week temperatures begin to climb a little bit more and we’ll look for mostly sunny skies on Monday with highs in the upper 70s. And we return back to the ’80s for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.