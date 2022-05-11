Weather Blog

Summerlike pattern rolls on

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We encountered the hottest day of the year for our Wednesday with record breaking heat in some parts of the state. The higher humidity values also made it feel quite stuffy out there. A break from the high humidity is on the way for us with warm temps sticking around.

Wednesday night: After dealing with record high temperatures, we will settle into a mild and muggy night with lows dipping into the low to mid 60s.

Thursday: The best weather day of the week will be Thursday as we drop the humidity values. Lots of sunshine and a light breeze out of the east will make it feel much more comfortable out there. Highs will stay on the warmer side with numbers in the mid 80s.

Friday: Well above average temperatures and abundant sunshine stays with us to end the workweek. Humidity values will also remain on the lower side. Enjoy a solid summerlike day overall with highs in the mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Better chances of rain and storms will arrive for the upcoming weekend. There is the chance that the main afternoon race of the Grand Prix gets interfered with due to the rain. A chance for isolated stronger storms may arise for Sunday. With this weekend system, a slow cooldown will ensue. Highs look to settle back into the mid 70s by early next week.