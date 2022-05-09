Weather Blog

Summerlike temps through midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are going to turn the corner towards our warmest stretch of the year with near record-high temperatures possible.

Monday night: A mild and breezy night will be on tap with lows dipping in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: We will only continue to turn up the thermometer knob going into our Tuesday with winds staying more on the breezy side. Lots of sunshine will stick around with highs looking to slide into the mid 80s. Along with the rising temperatures, humidity values are set to increase. This will make it feel more uncomfortable outside.

Wednesday: The hottest temperatures of the year will come our Wednesday with near record highs possible. Indy’s record high for Wednesday, May 11th, is 89°. Some locations could touch the low 90s in western Indiana. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out at any point in the day. Humidity values will also remain high enough to where it feels a bit more uncomfortable while being outdoors.

8-Day Forecast: The near record-high temperature train rolls on into our Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. A slight cooldown is then set to enter the forecast with returning rain and storm chances for the weekend.