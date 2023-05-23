Summerlike temps Wednesday, fantastic air for second half of workweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One more summerlike day is ahead for the workweek before a frontal passage brings in cooler air that will linger into race weekend. Then, we’ll keep an eye on a nearby system by race day Sunday.

Tuesday night: Another quiet night is ahead under mostly clear skies. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday: We’ll encounter another very warm day with slightly higher humidity values. Going into the latter half of Wednesday, a front will progress southward through the state. This will mainly be a dry front, but a spotty shower is not entirely out of the question. Winds will also become breezy with gusts up to 20-25 MPH by Wednesday night. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: You’ll likely need the jacket to start your Thursday as temps will only be in the upper 40s to low 50s around sunrise. Highs will only work their way into the upper 60s to low 70s with winds staying on the breezy side.

8-Day Forecast: Fantastic temperatures remain with us to end the workweek as highs approach the upper 70s Friday. Indy 500 race weekend for now looks mainly dry with highs in the upper 70s Saturday and low 80s on race day Sunday. We are still monitoring an upper low to our southeast that could scoot close enough to us to produce spotty shower chances Sunday and Monday. We’ll warm further into the mid 80s by Memorial Day next Monday.