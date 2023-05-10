Summerlike Thursday with daily rain chances to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After enjoying another fantastic weather day, we’re en-route to feeling more like July for our Thursday. Then, we’ll track a series of rain and storm chances going into Mother’s Day weekend.

Wednesday night: Skies will turn partly cloudy tonight with temperatures only falling into the mid 50s. It will be another terrific night for any outdoor plans.

Thursday: The warmest day of the week, and possibly even of the year, is on the way for Thursday. We’ll see both cloud cover and humidity increase throughout the day ahead of our next chance for rain.

By late Thursday, we’ll begin to see scattered rain and storms flare up.

Highs look to push into the low to mid 80s, and this is what we typically see by July.

Friday: Rain and storm chances will only continue to tick up going into Friday with on and off activity likely. There will also be instances of heavier rainfall at times. The Indy Grand Prix qualifications could be impacted by the thunderstorm activity as well.

We can’t rule out isolated stronger storms during the daytime hours Friday with wind and hail being the main concerns.

Highs are set to be cooler due to the active weather and added cloud cover with numbers in the mid 70s. Despite the cooler air, it will feel a bit more muggy.

8-Day Forecast: Rain chances taper off to an extent Saturday, but isolated-scattered rain and storms will still be possible. Temperatures are back in the low 80s on Saturday as well. Be sure to keep an eye on the forecast as we get closer to Saturday if your heading to the Indy Grand Prix race. Mother’s Day on Sunday will see better chances for scattered rain and storms with highs in the mid 70s. We’re back in the low 70s by next Monday.