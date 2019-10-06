Sunday evening showers, dry days to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Scattered showers will be possible Sunday evening followed by several dry days.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Grab the umbrella if you’re heading out. Scattered showers continue into the first part of the overnight hours. Clouds hang around and temperatures fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

MONDAY: We may see a few lingering showers in the southeastern part of the state early Monday morning. Otherwise, look for a few clouds to start the day. Clouds decrease during the day making for a great end to Monday. Highs stay in the upper 60s, which is right around normal for this time of year.

MONDAY NIGHT: Skies stay clear and temperatures drop into the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: High pressure builds into the Great Lakes. Look for a dry and pleasant day with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: We’re in store for several dry days. Highs climb into the lower to middle 70s. Our next chance for rain comes from a cold front that moves into the area Friday. Cooler temperatures follow this front next week.