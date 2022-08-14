Weather Blog

Sunday showers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Scattered showers and storms possible for the end of the weekend. Below normal temps continue for much of the workweek.

TODAY: A system moves across the state today producing a good chance for some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. No severe weather threat from these storms but some areas could pick up some heavy rain. Much of the rain should end around lunchtime however a few isolated showers may be possible in the afternoon. Humidity values are a little higher than yesterday but nothing too terrible. Highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

TONIGHT: Clouds stick around for much of the overnight hours. Lows fall into the lower 60s.

MONDAY: Humidity values drop a bit for the start of the new workweek. Look for partly cloudy skies with temperatures a little below normal. Highs climb into the upper 70s near 80.

TUESDAY: Quiet weather continues for Tuesday. We’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs near 80 for the afternoon.

8DAY FORECAST: Sunshine continues for the middle and later half of the week. Temperatures slowly climb into the middle 80s for the end of the week and into the weekend. Rain chances are possible Friday and both weekend days.