Sunday showers followed by cold and snow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Clouds will increase throughout the day with showers developing late Sunday afternoon.

TODAY: We’re keeping an eye on a storm system that will bring us some showers this afternoon. Clouds are expected to increase throughout much of the day. Showers develop later in the day and continue through the overnight hours. Temperatures climb into the low to middle 50s by the afternoon and continue to rise close to 60 by the late evening. It’s going to be a bit breezy with winds gusting near 20 mph at times.

TONIGHT: Showers continue through the overnight hours. As the cold front approaches the area, temperatures rise into the upper 50s. Temperatures drop into the 30s overnight as the cold front moves through.

MONDAY: Look for a chilly and blustery day. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30s. It’s going to be breezy with winds gusting out of the northwest at 20 mph, creating wind chill values in the upper 20s and lower 30s. It turns cold Monday night with many locations dropping into the upper teens.

TUESDAY: It stays chilly for much of the day Tuesday. Clouds increase and we’ll see a chance for a little light snow to develop later in the afternoon and evening. Some very light accumulations are possible. Highs stay in the lower 30s.

8DAY FORECAST: A few snow showers may be possible early Wednesday morning. Temperatures stay in the 30s. Temperatures slowly warm back up into the 50s by the end of the week and the beginning of next weekend. Rain chances increase Friday and Saturday.