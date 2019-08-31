Sunday showers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Quiet this evening with a spotty shower and mostly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT: An isolated shower is possible early this evening. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling back into lower to middle 60s.

SUNDAY: Skies stay partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. There’s a chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms to pop up. The best chance for rain would be later in the afternoon. Highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Areas north of I-70 will likely see highs near 80 and the southern half of the state will see highs in the low to middle 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers come to an end and we’ll see some fog form after midnight. Temperatures stay in the middle to upper 60s.

LABOR DAY: Fog is possible in the morning. We’ll see some sunshine with just a slight chance for a spotty shower. Highs climb into the lower 80s.

8DAY FORECAST: Highs climb in the upper 80s close to 90 on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. It’s going to be warm and humid with a chance for a few showers or storms late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Once the front passes through the area on Wednesday humidity values drop and so do temperatures. Highs Wednesday will be in the middle to upper 70s and will stay that way through the end of the work week.