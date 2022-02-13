Weather Blog

Sunday snow showers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There will be a few flurries early this morning with more snow showers this afternoon.

TODAY: A few flurries are possible early this morning. A weak system heads across the state this afternoon, bringing us another chance for a few snow showers. Accumulations will be light — a dusting to a half inch is possible. It stays cloudy and cold with highs in the lower 20s.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly cloudy through much of the night. Clouds begin to break up by daybreak. Temperatures take a tumble and fall into the single digits in many spots.

MONDAY: A cold start with temps in the single digits and lower teens. Look for partly cloudy skies. Even with the cold start, we warm up into the lower 30s, so it will not be as cold as it has been over the weekend.

TUESDAY: Look for lots of sunshine on Tuesday. Temperatures climb a few degrees above normal for this time of the year. High near 45.

8DAY FORECAST: Highs climb into the 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. A potent system heads this way for the middle of the week. Showers begin late Wednesday evening and rain is likely into Thursday. Colder air eventually moves in during the day Thursday. This will change our precipitation from rain to a mix and eventually snow. Temperatures drop into the 30s behind this system on Friday.