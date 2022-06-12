Weather Blog

Sunday storm chances followed by high heat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–We may see a few showers and thunderstorms today with highs climbing into the 90s next week.

TODAY: It’s noticeably more humid today. Highs will be in the 80s this afternoon. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the stronger side. The Storm Prediction Center has central Indiana under a slight risk some of the thunderstorms may reach severe criteria.

TONIGHT: A few spotty thunderstorms are possible. Otherwise it’s going to be mild and very muggy. Lows fall near 70.

MONDAY: The high heat is going to be a factor during the day today. Look for mostly sunny skies with a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. We do have a severe weather risk for the day but the best chance for seeing a strong to severe storm will be in northern Indiana. It’s going to be hot and very humid with highs in the lower 90s and feels like temperatures in the triple digits.

TUESDAY: The temperatures climb even more for Tuesday. It’s going to be sunny and hot with highs in the middle to upper 90s. Feels like temperatures will be 100-105 degrees. Use caution when out in this high heat.

8DAY FORECAST: The hot weather pattern continues for the middle of the week. Highs stay in the middle to upper 90s on Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Thursday with highs in the lower 90s. We dry out for the end of the week and next weekend but stay above normal with highs in the middle to upper 80s.