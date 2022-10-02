Weather Blog

Sunny and breezy Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a beautiful Saturday with lots of sunshine with highs in the 70s. Today will be much of the same with sunshine and 70s.

TODAY: A great way to end the weekend across the state. If you’re heading to the Colts game today no need for the rain gear. It’s going to stay sunny with highs in the low to middle 70s. Winds will be picking up a bit once again out of the northeast and may gust up to 20 mph at times.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool conditions continue across the state. Temperatures fall into the low and middle 40s.

MONDAY: The quiet stretch of weather continues for the new workweek. Look for lots of sunshine with highs near normal. Temperatures climb into the upper 60s near 70.

TUESDAY: Dry conditions continue through the middle part of the workweek. Highs climb into the low and middle 70s on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine.

8DAY FORECAST: A cold front moves through the state on Thursday. We’ll see an increase in cloud cover and a chance for a few showers. Highs will be in the lower 70s on Thursday. Behind the front temperatures take a nose dive. Highs on Friday and Saturday will only bein the 50s. Early Saturday morning we may see a frost as temperatures fall into the upper 30s.