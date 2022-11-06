Weather Blog

Sunny and breezy Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a windy and wet start to the weekend we’re going to dry out for Sunday.

TODAY: We’re starting out cool with temperatures in the 40s this morning. Look for mostly sunny skies throughout much of the state this afternoon. It’s going to be a bit breezy today but no where near as windy as yesterday. Highs climb into the middle and upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Skies stay clear overnight. Temperatures fall into the middle 40s once again.

MONDAY: A beautiful start to the new workweek with lots of sunshine, light winds and highs slightly above normal. Look for temperatures in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Another dry day with highs in the lower 60s for Election Day.

8DAY FORECAST: The dry conditions continue for the rest of the workweek. Temperatures climb into the middle and even upper 60s as we head into Thursday. A front swings through the state late Thursday into Friday bringing some clouds and a slight chance for a few showers early in the day Friday. Afterwards temperatures take a tumble heading into next weekend. Look for highs next weekend in the lower 40s.