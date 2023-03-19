Sunny and chilly Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A chilly weekend continues into Sunday before warmer air moves in for the work week.

TODAY: Clouds decrease this morning to mostly sunny skies. A chilly day with high temperature at 38 degrees.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low temperature will be 24 degrees.

MONDAY: Sunny day with the high temperature at 50 degrees.

8-DAY FORECAST: A spring-like pattern returns to the forecast next week. Highs get back into the 60s Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers will move Tuesday night into Wednesday with higher chances of rain Thursday into parts of Friday.