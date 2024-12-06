Sunny and chilly today, slow warm up this weekend | Dec 6, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Sunny and chilly for your Friday. But a slow warm up heading this way for the weekend.

TODAY: Clear skies this morning and chilly conditions once again. We will look for single digit wind chill values this morning with air temperatures into the teens. Temperature climbs into the 20s by the midday hour and highs today will be right around freezing. Still running about 10 to 12 degrees below normal for this time of the year. High pressure nearby will keep us sunny and dry for the day today. The winds will not be as gusty as what they were the last 24 to 48 hours.

TONIGHT: Skies become partly cloudy overnight tonight. Lows fall into the upper teens and lower 20s .

SATURDAY: Slightly warmer heading into the weekend. Partly cloudy skies on Saturday with high temperatures climbing into the lower 40s which is much closer to normal for this time of the year. Normal high temperature for today is about 43.

If you were heading to the Big Ten championship game on Saturday evening no problems at all weather wise. We will see clear skies and temperatures will be into the 30s .

SUNDAY: On Sunday we’ll look for a partly cloudy sky. It is going to be above normal with high temperatures climbing into the upper 40s right around 50. Much of the day will be dry but cloud cover will be increasing throughout the afternoon and evening. Later in the evening we’ll see some rain develop late Sunday night through the overnight hours and into the first part of your Monday .

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Showers will be likely for the first part of the day on Monday with mostly cloudy skies. It will be incredibly mild with high temperatures climbing into the low and maybe even middle 50s on Monday .

Temperatures do drop heading into Tuesday and Wednesday under sunny skies. High temperatures will be into the lower 40s Tuesday and back into the 30s on Wednesday.