Sunny and cold Wednesday, few flurries tomorrow | Jan. 15, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wednesday morning was officially our coldest morning of the winter season so far in central Indiana. Sunny skies remain this afternoon with a few flurries forecasted Thursday.

TODAY: Bitterly cold temperatures will remain for today with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures get into the upper teens with wind chill values in the single digits and low teens.

TONIGHT: Clouds will increase to mostly cloudy by the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the low teens.

TOMORROW: Flurries to light snow showers will be possible with the focus northeast of the Indy metro area. Not everyone will see these flurries and little to no snow accumulation is anticipated. High temperatures get close to the freezing mark.

7-DAY FORECAST: Challenging 40 degrees on Friday before our next system will start as rain for our area Friday night. Rain will transition to some snow showers or flurries on Saturday, but it is too soon to guarantee central Indiana will see accumulations. Unfortunately, after this system goes back our temperatures plummet again next week. Low temperatures early next week will rival what we have had Wednesday morning.